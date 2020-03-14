Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $46.60 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $46,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 14,600 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $103.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $86.32 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $319.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. ValuEngine cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

