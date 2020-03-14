Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $41.91 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 600,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $41,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after buying an additional 157,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,334,000 after acquiring an additional 269,526 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,740,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,111,000 after acquiring an additional 61,650 shares during the period. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,629 shares of company stock valued at $573,995. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51. The firm has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from to in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

