Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $26.77 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,089 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. State Street Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $669,653,000 after buying an additional 33,541 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $606,901,000 after buying an additional 39,146 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $508,390,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,544,000 after buying an additional 46,008 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.20.

COST opened at $302.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.24. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $232.95 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The company has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.