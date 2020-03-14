Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $22.33 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $149.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.44 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

