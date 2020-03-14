Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $18.64 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in S&P Global by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $248.10 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $198.98 and a 1-year high of $312.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.45.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on S&P Global from to in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.50.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

