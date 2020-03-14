Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $15.48 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,772,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.36.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $202.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

