Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $14.77 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after buying an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $617,960,000 after buying an additional 57,433 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $572,319,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,174,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $511,702,000 after buying an additional 40,377 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.16.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,160 shares of company stock worth $9,614,037. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $240.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.18 and its 200-day moving average is $219.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

