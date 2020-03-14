Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $12.30 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WEC. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.36.

NYSE WEC opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $75.88 and a 12-month high of $105.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.