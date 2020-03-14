Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,702 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $22,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 344,420 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Nike by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Nike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nike from $136.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.68.

Nike stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.50. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $71.76 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

