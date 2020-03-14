Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Paychex worth $19,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

PAYX opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

