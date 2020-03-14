Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,529 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $63,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $175.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.63 and its 200 day moving average is $186.05. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $151.54 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.27.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

