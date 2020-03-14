Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 2,714 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock opened at $335.50 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $252.03 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.08.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

