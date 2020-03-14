Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $12,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in United Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in United Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 14,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UTX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

UTX opened at $105.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.80 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.08 and its 200 day moving average is $143.26. The stock has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

