Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 505.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,973,000 after buying an additional 307,370 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $222,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average is $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

