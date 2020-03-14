Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 41,389 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,389 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,746,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,567,794,000 after acquiring an additional 501,020 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after buying an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,055,000 after buying an additional 7,562,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,078,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $273,112,000 after buying an additional 112,181 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,139,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,613,000 after buying an additional 2,637,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,800 shares of company stock worth $2,744,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MU shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

