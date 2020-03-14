Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 1,753 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,367 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its stake in Boeing by 211.5% in the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.35.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $170.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.42. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $154.81 and a 12 month high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

