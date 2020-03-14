CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CyrusOne by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 949,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,155,000 after acquiring an additional 637,695 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $26,512,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $13,286,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $8,156,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 402,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,303,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.43. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.59.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,553.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,456 shares of company stock worth $8,204,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

