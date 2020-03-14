Culp (NYSE:CULP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Culp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Culp from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. Culp has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $91.97 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Culp’s payout ratio is 102.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Culp by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Culp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Culp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 32,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Culp by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Culp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

