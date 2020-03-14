Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $263.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.03. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $12.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

In other news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark purchased 22,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,123.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks purchased 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $32,283.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 67,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $879,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

