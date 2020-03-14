Critical Review: Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) versus International Bancshares (NYSE:IBOC)

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Ally Financial alerts:

This table compares Ally Financial and International Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial $6.39 billion 1.21 $1.72 billion $3.72 5.53 International Bancshares $647.23 million 2.89 $205.10 million N/A N/A

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than International Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Ally Financial and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial 26.82% 10.35% 0.81% International Bancshares 31.68% 9.96% 1.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ally Financial and International Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial 0 4 7 0 2.64 International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ally Financial currently has a consensus target price of $36.83, indicating a potential upside of 79.06%. Given Ally Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Ally Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of International Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Ally Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of International Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ally Financial pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ally Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and International Bancshares has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. International Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ally Financial has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Bancshares beats Ally Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers automotive financing services, including providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and operating leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans, other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, and fleet financing. It also offers financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment provides consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages held-for-investment consumer mortgage finance loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment offers senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies. It primarily focuses on businesses owned by private equity sponsors with loans used for leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, debt refinancing, restructurings, and working capital. The company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank, also provides commercial banking products and services. In addition, it offers digital securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards and safety deposit boxes; collection, notary public, escrow, and drive up and walk up facilities, as well as other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. As of February 27, 2019, the company had 189 branch facilities and 287 ATMs serving 89 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is based in Laredo, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.