Critical Contrast: Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) vs. Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

This table compares Taubman Centers and Highwoods Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taubman Centers $661.05 million 4.46 $229.48 million $3.71 12.97 Highwoods Properties $735.98 million 5.70 $136.92 million $3.33 12.14

Taubman Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Highwoods Properties. Highwoods Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taubman Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Taubman Centers has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Taubman Centers and Highwoods Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taubman Centers 0 7 1 0 2.13 Highwoods Properties 0 4 4 0 2.50

Taubman Centers presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.91%. Highwoods Properties has a consensus price target of $50.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.50%. Given Highwoods Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than Taubman Centers.

Profitability

This table compares Taubman Centers and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taubman Centers 33.47% -94.55% 4.92% Highwoods Properties 18.52% 6.31% 2.80%

Dividends

Taubman Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Taubman Centers pays out 72.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Highwoods Properties pays out 57.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Taubman Centers has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Taubman Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of Taubman Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Taubman Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Taubman Centers on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.