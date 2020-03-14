Critical Comparison: CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

CPFL Energia has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eversource Energy has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

CPFL Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Eversource Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Eversource Energy pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CPFL Energia has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Eversource Energy has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CPFL Energia and Eversource Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPFL Energia $7.65 billion 1.31 $563.08 million N/A N/A Eversource Energy $8.53 billion 3.36 $909.05 million $3.45 25.66

Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than CPFL Energia.

Profitability

This table compares CPFL Energia and Eversource Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPFL Energia 9.01% 17.95% 5.72% Eversource Energy 10.66% 9.21% 2.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of CPFL Energia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Eversource Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Eversource Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CPFL Energia and Eversource Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPFL Energia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Eversource Energy 2 7 5 0 2.21

Eversource Energy has a consensus target price of $90.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.94%. Given Eversource Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than CPFL Energia.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats CPFL Energia on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CPFL Energia

CPFL Energia S.A., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies. As of December 31, 2018, the company distributed electricity to approximately 9.6 million customers; and had 323,979 kilometers of distribution lines, which included 464,627 distribution transformers. It also has an installed capacity of 3,272 megawatts. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil. CPFL Energia S.A. is a subsidiary of State Grid Brazil Power Participações S.A.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates water regulated utilities. It also provides water services to approximately 228,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, the United States. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

