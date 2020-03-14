Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Crew Energy stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

