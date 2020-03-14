Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Crew Energy stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.
Crew Energy Company Profile
