Craneware (LON:CRW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on shares of Craneware in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Panmure Gordon restated a hold rating on shares of Craneware in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of Craneware in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Craneware alerts:

CRW opened at GBX 1,517.50 ($19.96) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,879.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,199.62. Craneware has a 1-year low of GBX 1,615 ($21.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,197 ($42.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $407.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.