Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.55.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

