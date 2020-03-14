Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,785.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,986.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,840.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $888.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,672.00 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95.
Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
