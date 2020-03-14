Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,785.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,986.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,840.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $888.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,672.00 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

