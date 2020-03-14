Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Progressive comprises about 2.3% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $67.94 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.03.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

