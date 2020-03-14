Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,038 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 1.3% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in FedEx by 12.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,240 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $693,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $889,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 361.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.64.

Shares of FDX opened at $106.63 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.09. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

