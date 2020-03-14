Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 282 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 82.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,219.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,422.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,324.16. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.