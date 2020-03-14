Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Acquires New Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,350,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,666,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after buying an additional 1,405,797 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $85.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $97.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.65.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

