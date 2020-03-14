COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

Get COVESTRO AG/S alerts:

COVTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of COVESTRO AG/S stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. COVESTRO AG/S has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00.

About COVESTRO AG/S

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COVESTRO AG/S (COVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COVESTRO AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVESTRO AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.