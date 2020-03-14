Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Director Robert S. Silberman Buys 20,000 Shares

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Director Robert S. Silberman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $194,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CVA opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Covanta Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.43 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Covanta’s payout ratio is 1,428.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at $63,884,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,577,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,895,000 after buying an additional 64,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,693,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,129,000 after buying an additional 238,961 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,613,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after buying an additional 582,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after buying an additional 35,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Covanta in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Covanta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

