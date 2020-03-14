Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter Sells 1,784 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $221,947.44. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,733.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coupa Software stock opened at $120.84 on Friday. Coupa Software Inc has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $178.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.19 and a 200-day moving average of $148.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 1,373.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,747,000 after buying an additional 4,396,119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,580,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,495,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 1,103.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 99,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 91,650 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 72,153 shares during the period.

COUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

