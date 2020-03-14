Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.20.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $302.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $232.95 and a one year high of $325.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 604.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,005 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,408 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

