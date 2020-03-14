Cormark Upgrades Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) to “Market Perform”

Cormark upgraded shares of Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) from a reduce rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$34.00. Cormark also issued estimates for Great Canadian Gaming’s FY2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

GC stock opened at C$29.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Great Canadian Gaming has a 12 month low of C$27.91 and a 12 month high of C$53.36.

In related news, Director Rodney Baker sold 950,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.74, for a total transaction of C$51,083,909.25. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Michael Doyle sold 145,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.74, for a total transaction of C$7,799,898.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at C$99,625.99.

Great Canadian Gaming

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

