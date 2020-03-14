Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Upgraded at Pi Financial

Pi Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,500.00 to C$1,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$1,500.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1,545.17.

Constellation Software stock opened at C$1,280.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,076.85 and a 1 year high of C$1,524.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1,406.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,338.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

