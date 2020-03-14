Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNST. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.97.

Shares of CNST stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 17.01. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 5.85.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69). As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen Valentine sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $156,868.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $193,566.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $952,757. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNST. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $133,016,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,593,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,581,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,515,000 after purchasing an additional 446,328 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,778,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,232,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

