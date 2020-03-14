Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Short Interest Up 41.4% in February

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the February 13th total of 57,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

CTO opened at $50.14 on Friday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $20.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.75 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land during the third quarter worth $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

