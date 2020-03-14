Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Short Interest Up 41.4% in February

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the February 13th total of 57,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
CTO opened at $50.14 on Friday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $68.64.
Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $20.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.75 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 million.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land during the third quarter worth $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.
About Consolidated-Tomoka Land
Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.
