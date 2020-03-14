Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conifer Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. Specialty personal product lines offers non-standard homeowners insurance and dwelling fire insurance products to individuals. Specialty commercial lines offer coverage for both commercial property and commercial liability. The company serves restaurants, bars, taverns, bowling centers as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians and other independent contractors, security service providers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conifer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.34. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conifer will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc bought 28,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $111,108.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,135,769 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,214.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala bought 13,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $53,598.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,017 shares of company stock valued at $184,807. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

