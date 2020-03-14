Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CXO. Raymond James cut their price target on Concho Resources from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.45.

CXO stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. Concho Resources has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1,054.9% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

