Comparing Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and Restoration Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A N/A -165.51% Restoration Robotics -153.44% -1,908.92% -99.86%

5.1% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Restoration Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 37.8% of Restoration Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Titan Medical and Restoration Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical N/A N/A -$22.64 million ($1.36) -0.16 Restoration Robotics $21.96 million 7.44 -$28.73 million ($0.86) -4.65

Titan Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Restoration Robotics. Restoration Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Titan Medical and Restoration Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67 Restoration Robotics 0 3 0 0 2.00

Titan Medical presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 597.67%. Restoration Robotics has a consensus target price of $0.93, indicating a potential downside of 76.75%. Given Titan Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than Restoration Robotics.

Volatility and Risk

Titan Medical has a beta of 4.15, meaning that its stock price is 315% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restoration Robotics has a beta of 4.26, meaning that its stock price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Titan Medical beats Restoration Robotics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and general abdominal indications. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. Its system includes the ARTAS Hair Studio application, an interactive three-dimensional patient consultation tool that enables a physician to create a simulated hair transplant model for use in patient consultations. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

