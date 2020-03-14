Comparing Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) & Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRHF)

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) and Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Acacia Research and Quarterhill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Research 0 0 0 0 N/A Quarterhill 0 1 0 0 2.00

Quarterhill has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 112.39%. Given Quarterhill’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quarterhill is more favorable than Acacia Research.

Profitability

This table compares Acacia Research and Quarterhill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Research -48.73% 6.46% 5.68% Quarterhill 7.18% -0.51% -0.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.4% of Acacia Research shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Quarterhill shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Acacia Research shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acacia Research and Quarterhill’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Research $131.51 million 0.88 -$105.03 million N/A N/A Quarterhill $146.72 million 0.92 $10.53 million $0.20 5.65

Quarterhill has higher revenue and earnings than Acacia Research.

Volatility and Risk

Acacia Research has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quarterhill has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quarterhill beats Acacia Research on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation. The company owns or controls the rights to various patent portfolios, which include U.S. patents and foreign counterparts covering technologies used in a range of industries. It has executed approximately 1,560 license agreements, and approximately 200 patent portfolio licensing and enforcement programs. Acacia Research Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc. focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications. The company's Intelligent Systems segment provides integrated systems and solutions, such as automated truck weigh stations; toll road systems and equipment; traffic management and safety systems; VectorSense, a tire sensor suite; Vehicle Information-In-Motion, a traffic intelligence system; integrated traffic control systems; permanent and portable slow speed weigh-in-motion systems; portable wheel load scales; traffic data collection products; vehicle and axle detection equipment; and automated vehicle identification, and other hardware and software products for the intelligent transportation systems industry. This segment serves through direct salespeople, distributors, agents, other contractors, and systems integrators. Its Enterprise Software segment provides enterprise asset management software solutions to asset intensive industries through its salesforce over the Internet. Its offerings include WorkAlign, a product suite, which consists of integrated products, such as scheduler, IIoT, mobile for EAM, maintenance budgeting, warranty tracker, and analytics; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada.

