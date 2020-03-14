Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Communications Systems had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 9.84%.

JCS opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Communications Systems has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

JCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Communications Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Communications Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

