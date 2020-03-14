Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 200,046 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,754,243 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 200,046 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 9.8% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 1.60% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $542,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Shares of CTSH opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,564 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,760.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,972.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,902 shares of company stock worth $14,633,923 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

