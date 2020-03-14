Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,682,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,400 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 3.6% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $199,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,205 shares of company stock worth $47,651,640. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $114.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

