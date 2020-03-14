Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Purchases 97,031 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,031 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.3% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in Comcast by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA opened at $39.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.