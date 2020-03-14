Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Purchases 8,200 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 60,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $52,218,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $4,061,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 191,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,331,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $170.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.34 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.68 and a 200 day moving average of $197.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,133 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,246 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

