Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $276.87 Million Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,440,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,694 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 5.0% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.18% of Medtronic worth $276,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Medtronic by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT opened at $88.82 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.46 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.