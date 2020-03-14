Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $10.16 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,785.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,986.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,840.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,672.00 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The company has a market capitalization of $888.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

