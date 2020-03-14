Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Grows Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Ryanair accounts for about 0.2% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.06% of Ryanair worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $66.61 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.80.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

